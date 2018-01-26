Kimmel books Stormy Daniels on night of Trump speech

11:29 AM, Jan 26, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 23: Adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels attends the 2016 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino on January 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ethan Miller
NEW YORK (AP) — - ABC's Jimmy Kimmel is bringing adult film star Stormy Daniels on his show next Tuesday on the night of President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech.
Daniels is in the news following reports that she had an affair with the future president in 2006. The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump's lawyer arranged a payment to Daniels to prevent her from talking about the alleged encounter before the 2016 presidential election.
Kimmel announced the booking via Twitter. He wrote that he had many questions.
ABC on Friday confirmed the booking.
 

