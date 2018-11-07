Keeping your child safe online

After 11 local men were sent to jail resulting from a huge child sex abuse crackdown in Ada and Canyon counties, many parents may be wondering how they can keep their child safe.



The crimes included attempted sex trafficking of a child, arranging to meet a child for sex and internet enticement.



With ever changing technology, it's hard for parents to keep up with what their kids are doing online. One meridian school resource officer is on a mission to educate families



"They can also can be influenced to do things that can also change their lives and get them kidnaped and can get them taken away, can get them in jail even for certain things they do and people don't understand that the simple device that they give out has so many ramifications if used incorrectly," said Officer David Gomez, Meridian Police Department.

