Keeping kids safe from sex offenders this Halloween

BOISE - Do you know whose door your children are knocking on while trick-or-treating?

With Halloween this coming Wednesday, it is essential that parents be aware of potential threats to their trick-or-treating children, so they can avoid certain homes where sex offenders live.

For a safe Halloween night, parents should plan the children's route and check the Idaho Sex Offender Registry before they leave the house.

Idaho State Police provides an interactive map where parents can check a map of sex offenders in the area close to their address.

To make this Halloween safe, and one of the best holidays of the year, a parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds, or tell children to only going to homes with a porch light on and never enter a house or car for a treat.

Happy Trick-or-Treating!

IMPORTANT: The information in the Idaho Sex Offender Registry is provided only to protect the public. It is not to be used to harassing or intimidating anyone. A person who uses registry information to commit a criminal act against another person is subject to arrest and prosecution.

