Kaonohi Kaniho's opens up about his family escaping the wildfires in Maui

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State football's Kaonohi Kaniho has probably had a lot on his mind this week. The cornerback, who grew up in Hawaii, has watched the destruction caused by the wildfire in Maui.

The fire has burned buildings, homes, cars, and has taken over 100 lives.

The wildfire has impacted around 40 of Kaniho's relatives who live in Lahaina. Kaniho says none of them have died, but they have seen their homes and cars turned to ash, all while being displaced to the other side of the Island.

Still, he says his family is grateful to be alive.

“They’re always texting us that they love us, and they’re so thankful for us, just cause they didn’t think they were going to make it out," Kaniho told media members on Thursday. "It really opened their eyes to life and the quality of life that we have.”

Kaniho says his family rallied to help each other, bringing supplies and generators to their impacted family and neighbors. Kaniho says that helpful nature stems from the culture of his people.

“(It's) The Polynesian culture, that’s how we were raised, how we were born," Kaniho said. "When things like this happen, it’s all we know really, so it kind of sets us up for unfortunate situations and we’re there for each other no matter what.”

The Kaniho name is recognized throughout the Boise State football program. Kaonohi, himself, has played at the school since 2020, and his older brother Kekaula Kaniho was an All-Mountain West defensive back who played on the team from 2017-21.

Kaniho says there were times this week when he wanted to go back to be with his family, but his Boise State family has helped him through the struggle.

“I’ve had teammates, coaches, training staff, film guys come out and reach out to me, and just are there for me. Letting me know if there is anything I need, I can always talk to them and they’re there for me.”