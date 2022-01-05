Kanak opens new location, welcomes special duo to team

Kanak Attack in Boise has been serving up delicious Hawaiian food in the Boise community for years. It started as a taste of home that owner Michael Mohica wanted to share with Idahoans.

"Every dish that we make, it's a little bit of my family that I'm presenting to the community here," Mohica said. "We just want people to taste the flavors of Hawaii and all the different cuisines we can create."

Now, the restaurant has added another location and a special duo to their team. Nagib and Selda Delsooz are a father/daughter pair from Afghanistan. They moved to Boise last year, and though they're new to the United States, they're no strangers to cooking.

"It started from home when he cooked and liked and enjoyed it. He feels like it's an art, so he wanted to continue," Selda explained.

"Yes, I'm happy! It's a new life. We like it here," added Nagib.

Nagib says he's been really excited to get back in the kitchen and connect with his community through food.

"He wants them to look at him as if he's one of them, like he's their friend and for them to enjoy their time here and like what we're doing here," Selda translated.

If you'd like to check it out, Kanak's new location is in the same building on Jefferson Street in downtown Boise, but it's on the ground floor.