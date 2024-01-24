Kabita, the snow leopard at Boise Zoo diagnosed with cancer

BOISE, IDAHO — Kabita, Zoo Boise's 14-year-old snow leopard was diagnosed with oral cancer. Test results showed that the cancer had spread to her surrounding bones and unfortunately cannot be cured.

Kabita was born at the Sunset Zoo in Kansas and has been a member of the Zoo Boise family since 2011.

“This update is a difficult one for our entire Zoo Boise team,” said Zoo Boise Director Gene Peacock. “However, we remain hopeful for Kabita’s future. She is doing well and I’m proud of how our staff is coming together to create a path forward for her.”

Zoo Boise’s veterinarian staff, animal care managers, administrative team, and an outside oncologist are determining what ongoing treatment plan is best. Fortunately, there are treatments that may extend and provide a better quality of life for Kabita, which is comforting to staff. Kabita is receiving several rounds of electrochemotherapy to start, to treat and reduce the size of the tumor in her mouth.

“Animal care is and always will be our top priority,” added Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “We will continue to prioritize the health of every animal, along with the wellbeing of the team members who care for them, especially when an animal receives a difficult diagnosis.”

The Zoo Boise team would like to thank the community, our guests, and committed animal care partners for their support and well wishes during this difficult time. The zoo will be posting regular updates about Kabita on its social media platforms and on their website. Kabita will remain on exhibit for the foreseeable future and community members are welcome to stop by Zoo Boise and see her.