K-9 Units at Boise Airport Keep Travelers Safe

BOISE, ID — For the last twenty years, airport security has made many technological advances to its protocols to make screening more accurate and thorough. However, not all upgrades are electronic.

TSA and the Boise Airport have partnered up with the Boise Police Department to allow BPD K-9 units to patrol the airport. Specifically K-9 units that specialize in explosives detection.

One of these units are Lubo and his handler Anthony Damer. The two have been working together for over three years now.

Damer says his way of patrolling is being visible in the public eye. “So we can let people know we are here to keep them safe and it also keeps the bad guys away," explained Damer.

The officer also told me that other than scouting the floors of the airport, they also go through lost luggage, and sometimes can be stationed at events like; sporting events, concerts, or even balls.

Keeping the bad guys away and the public safe is just the day job for Lubo. At the end of the day, he goes home with Damer.

Damer went on to say, “Off duty, they are just like any other dog. Lubo, he loves to swim in the Boise River, his favorite treat is ice cubes ya know, and just like me, he likes to rest after work and recharge the batteries."

Officer Damer has been with the K-9 unit for about 20 years since its integration back in 2002 after the tragic attacks of 9/11. Damer said when joining, that he was one of the first handlers to help start the program. Over his long career in the field, he has worked with three dogs and Lubo, Damer says, may be his final partner.

“What makes this job great is the bond we create with our partners. Each one of us are very attached to our dogs, and we get to learn their moods. We live with them 24-7 and they really become part of the family. When Lubo came to Boise, it took my wife 0.6 seconds to fall in love with him,” said a smiling Damer.

