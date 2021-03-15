K-12 coronavirus cases remain stagnant

This article was originally published by Kevin Richert in Idaho Ed News.

It was another week of flat coronavirus case numbers across Idaho’s K-12 system.

Flat, as in unchanged.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported at least 98 K-12 cases for a seven-day period ending Sunday, identical from the previous week.

Idaho Ed News

Most of the week’s hotspots are in Ada and Bonneville counties — mirroring statewide patterns and trends on the state’s college campuses:

Eagle High School: Six cases.

Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian: Four cases.

Rocky Mountain Middle School, Idaho Falls: Four cases.

Boise Senior High School: Three cases.

Coeur d’Alene High School: Three cases.

Eagle Middle School: Three cases.

Garfield Elementary School, Boise: Three cases.

Hillside Junior High School, Boise: Three cases.

Horizon Elementary School, Boise: Three cases.

Lincoln High School, Idaho Falls: Three cases.

Thunder Ridge High School, Idaho Falls: Three cases.

West Junior High School, Boise: Three cases.

Through Sunday, Health and Welfare has linked at least 6,918 coronavirus cases to K-12 students and teachers, up from 6,742 a week ago.

The weekly reports are a snapshot, and they’re incomplete.

Not every school reports its case numbers weekly. Health and Welfare does not release any case numbers from schools with fewer than 50 students, citing privacy concerns. In some cases, Health and Welfare provides only a minimum number of coronavirus cases for a school.

The highest case numbers for 2020-21, by school:

Lake City High School, Coeur d’Alene: 147 cases.

Coeur d’Alene High School: 108 cases.

Eagle High School: At least 99 cases.

Mountain View High School, Meridian: 96 cases.

Bonneville High School, Idaho Falls: At least 94 cases.

Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian: 93 cases.

Thunder Ridge High School, Idaho Falls: At least 90 cases.

Hillcrest High School, Ammon: At least 81 cases.

Jerome High School: 80 cases.

Meridian High School: 80 cases.

Through Saturday, the state and its health districts have reported 175,044 confirmed or probable coronavirus cases.