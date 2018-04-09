"Jury Duty Scam" hits the Treasure Valley … again

BOISE, ID - In recent months, officials say a number of Treasure Valley residents have been targeted by callers demanding payment of bond money to avoid being arrested.

It’s known as the “Jury Duty Scam” and it’s fairly common across the country -- where scam artists impersonate court or law enforcement officers and inform potential targets they “missed jury duty.” Victims of the scam are told they have a warrant for their arrest and must pay a bond to avoid being arrested. “Such scams may take any form, such as paying money to avoid arrest on unpaid tickets to failing to appear for court,” said Ada County spokeswoman Kate McGwire.

“Victims are often told they may pay the bond by purchasing pre-paid money by providing a credit card number to the scam artist. Payments have ranged from hundreds to thousands of dollars. This scam has generally targeted older citizens and the scam artist sounds extremely professional over the phone or on voice mail,” she explained.

No matter how official a phone call may sound, authorities warn that if you receive requests for personal, financial, or banking information in regards to jury duty, you should hang up and contact law enforcement immediately.

“No officer of the court will ever contact a citizen demanding a bond and you should never pay anyone making such a request,” McGwire stated.

You can verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a law enforcement officer simply by calling the official phone number of your local jurisdiction ... or, if you have questions or concerns over your jury duty service, you can call your local jury duty commissioner during regular business hours.







