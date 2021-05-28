Watch
News

Actions

Jury convicts man in 1995 cold case murder in Burley, Idaho

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Raedle
<p>MIAMI - FEBRUARY 02: A judges gavel rests on top of a desk in the courtroom of the newly opened Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum February 3, 2009 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)</p>
Man convicted of child porn spits blood at victim during sentencing
Posted at 9:32 AM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 11:32:55-04

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of a 14-year-old girl, who disappeared from her basement bedroom in 1995.

The Times-News reported that a jury found Gilberto Flores Rodriguez guilty on Tuesday of killing Regina Krieger after deliberating for less than four hours. Prosecutors said Rodriguez was charged in 2019.

His attorney Keith Roark told the jury during closing arguments this week that the case was based on the testimony of “liars.”

Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen and Regina Krieger’s mother declined to comment until after the sentencing hearing. It is set to be held in about three months.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light