Juneteenth Idaho events begin Wednesday

BOISE, ID — Juneteenth Idaho, a nonprofit organization, is hosting Juneteenth celebrations in Boise, Garden City, Meridian and Eagle from Wednesday, June 12 to Monday, June 17. The celebrations begin on Loving Day, the day that interracial marriage was made legal in 1967 and end on Juneteenth, the annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S.

Founded in 2019, Juneteenth Idaho is dedicated to supporting and uplifting Black communities in Idaho by providing resources and support for Juneteenth celebrations. The nonprofit's events, including an awards show, family skate night, family reunion, charity night and more, all prioritize using Idaho Black-owned businesses.

All events are open to the public, with the exception of the "Loving Day Mixer" on Wednesday and the "Off the Clock After Party" on Saturday, which are at 21+ venues. Details on all of the events can be found on Juneteenth Idaho's Instagram.

All funds raised from the events will go towards a new community center in West Boise, which is set to open this fall with cooperation from Tropico.fm and Umoja Arts.