June is Idaho Wine and Cider Month. Here's how you can get involved.

IDAHO — June is Idaho Wine and Cider Month and this year is the 12th year for the celebration. Wineries and Cideries across the state are participating this year and it's a perfect time to explore new wines or ciders made in the Gem State.

New this year is the Savor Idaho To Go Passport. The passport is free at participating wineries or by contacting the Idaho Wine Commission.

There are prizes you can win depending on how many stamps you get on your passport. Prizes include glamping at Sawtooth Winery, Potter Wines tasting coupon or two Savor Idaho glasses. You can see the full prize list here.

There are several events happening during the month of June to celebrate Idaho Wine and Cider Month. For more information, click here.

Governor Otter first declared June to be Idaho Wine Month in 2009. In 2017, Idaho wineries contributed $209.6 million to the Idaho economy. There are now 69 wineries in Idaho and 447,213 gallons were produced in 2019.