June 10 is Free Fishing Day in Idaho

IDAHO — June 10 is the day that Idahoans can Fish for Free.

Anglers will not be required to have a fishing license on June 10, though still have to follow all of the other rules.

Fish and Game will host statewide events to help beginners get started

A tradition in Idaho, Free Fishing Day is intended to help beginners get started in the sport. On that day, Fish and Game employees bring fishing gear to different fishing spots and loan rods, reels and tackle to newbies, as well as provide instruction on learning to fish.

It also allows fishers who are not necessarily "hard core", a day to get out without a license.

Remember, kids 13 and under do not require a fishing license in Idaho. And many ponds, reservoirs and other fishing spots are regularly stocked with catchable sized fish.

A full list of species and locations where they are stocked is provided in the Idaho Fishing Planner.

“In the month leading up to Free Fishing Day, Fish and Game hatcheries stocked about 500,000 catchable rainbow trout throughout the state,” Fish and Game Hatchery Manager Bryan Grant said.

Regions throughout the state host a few Free Fishing Day events on June 10. An interactive, bird’s eye view of Free Fishing Day events happening around the state can be accessed here.

Or, here's the list:

Of course, you are welcome to make your own adventure to take advantage of Free Fishing Say. If you’re new to fishing, or just new to fishing in Idaho, the state has hundreds of places to fish, and you can catch a variety of species ranging from bluegill to sturgeon. Check out Fish and Game’s Fishing Planner webpage to search for nearby fishing spots, the types of fish in those bodies of water and a list of when those places were last stocked.

If you’re unsure how to rig a rod for fishing, Fish and Game provides simple instructions on its Learn to Fish webpage.

For information about bag limits and other rules, see the 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet, which is available in a printed booklet at Fish and Game offices and many license vendors and sporting goods stores.

Fishing can be a fun, inexpensive activity for the whole family, and is fairly easy for kids to learn. If you're taking young kids near water, make sure they have lifejackets, sunscreen and bring snacks and water to hydrate.

For more information (and helpful tips) when fishing with kids, check out this list of the Top 10 Tips When Taking Kids Fishing.