Jump Time Meridian celebrates grand opening

MERIDIAN - A Treasure Valley business is opening a new location. Jump Time Meridian is celebrating a grand opening on Saturday, January, 13th, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

They are offering a free 1/2 hour with each purchase and a BOGO card on the way out of the building. There will be a raffle every half hour and each customer receives a raffle ticket when they check in. Free samples of food and drink will also be handed out.

Some of the features include the Ninja Time Course, Lazer Maze, Dart Maze, and trampoline grids.

For more information head to, https://jumptimeidaho.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/JumpTimeMeridian/