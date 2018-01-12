Jump Time Meridian celebrates grand opening

Events run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday

Anna Silver
10:01 AM, Jan 12, 2018
51 mins ago

Jump Time Meridian is celebrating their grand opening with a raffle, prizes, and free samples of food and drinks from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MERIDIAN - A Treasure Valley business is opening a new location. Jump Time Meridian is celebrating a grand opening on Saturday, January, 13th, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. 

They are offering a free 1/2 hour with each purchase and a BOGO card on the way out of the building. There will be a raffle every half hour and each customer receives a raffle ticket when they check in. Free samples of food and drink will also be handed out.

Some of the features include the Ninja Time Course, Lazer Maze, Dart Maze, and trampoline grids. 

For more information head to, https://jumptimeidaho.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/JumpTimeMeridian/

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top