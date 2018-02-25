JUMP offering woodworking classes

BOISE, Idaho - Some residents are sprucing up their neighborhood streets inspired by their love of books and woodworking. Families spent their morning building little free libraries at the JUMP Makerspace.

The class of 10 figured out how to make the little libraries come to life and learned basic woodworking skills. Organizers say classes like this spark creativity and build a tight-knit community.

"Sometimes books can be fairly expensive or you know there are so many books you don't know what to read it's a great way to get people back into books and kind of communicate a little more," said Martin Sarasqueta of JUMP Makerspace.

JUMP Makerspace also has upcoming classes on how to build a cribbage board and a specific birdhouse to protect a threatened species.