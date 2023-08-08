'Jump, Jam and Jive' free summer concert series at JUMP Park

BOISE, Idaho — Since June 13, JUMP has been holding a free concert every other Tuesday at JUMP Park.

The next performance is August 8, featuring Lonesome JetBoat Ramblers with an opening act from Audrey Dorosh.

Attendees are invited to show up as early as 5:00pm, with the concert beginning at 6:00pm, rain or shine. In the case of rain, the event will move undercover to the 3rd Floor Garden Terrace. The concerts are family-friendly, however, beer and wine are available for purchase to those 21+.

JUMP asks attendees to not bring in any outside food, beverage, or pets.

Parking is available on the 3rd and 4th levels of the JUMP parking garage or in Simplot's below-ground parking garage.

Future performances scheduled include:



August 22 - Jan Reed & The InBetween

September 5 - Sean Hatton Band

Every Thursday in August, JUMP also hosts Connect on the Deck on the 5th-floor outdoor deck. The bar will be open from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with drinks and light snacks available for purchase. Entertainment includes music, games, and the slide will be open when the weather permits.