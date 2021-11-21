JUMP is looking for donations of used artwork and treasures

BOISE, Idaho — While spring cleaning is still a few months away, JUMP is hoping you might do some fall cleaning.

The community gathering place is looking for donations of gently used artwork to sell at their Green HeART Thrifty Gift Market.

All of the proceeds will support the Treasure Valley YMCA Artist in Residence Program, which offers no-cost creative arts workshops to promote a sense of healing and recovery for people living with cancer and neurological disorders.

Artwork can be dropped off anytime during JUMP business hours until December 2 in their drop-off zone near the lobby entrance. Look for the Holiday drop-off signs.

The Green HeART Thrifty Gift Market takes place on Saturday, December 11 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Hot cider, sweet treats and holiday spirit are available to those who wander through the outdoor market and admission is free.