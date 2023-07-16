July 16 is National Ice Cream Day, helping us beat the triple-digit heat

BOISE, Idaho — June 16 is set to be a scorcher, with temperatures approaching a high of 108 degrees. Thankfully, it's also National Ice Cream Day.

National Ice Cream Day is an annual celebration that honors the delectable frozen treat enjoyed by people of all ages. It began in1984 when President Ronald Reagan proclaimed the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day. This proclamation was part of a larger initiative to promote the dairy industry and recognize the positive impact it had on the economy. Since then, National Ice Cream Day has become a cherished tradition, with ice cream parlors, shops, and brands offering special promotions and flavors on this day.

Shops across the Treasure Valley are celebrating Ice Cream Day, serving up tasty treats to help you beat the heat. Larger shops are running deals Here are some of the shops celebrating today.

The STIL is giving one lucky customer the opportunity to win free ice cream for a year, with details about entering on their social media pages.



To customers with four-legged friends, Stella's Ice Cream is giving a free pup-sicle with ice cream purchases so you can both enjoy a summer snack.

Dairy Queen is offering dipped cones at a discount price to celebrate.

While we are experiencing record-high temperatures, there's no better way to combat the heat wave than to enjoy some of your favorite ice cream.