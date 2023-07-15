July 15th is National Pet Fire Safety Day

This Pet Fire Safety Day, Fire Departments across the state are reminding Idaho residents to take precautions during the dry summer season and protect our four-legged friends.

You can take many steps to integrate your pet into your fire safety plan. American Humane identified three measures that can help make you and your pet more secure and prepared for a fire.

The first kind of measure you can take is simply to prevent fires in your house. This includes securing wires and securing stove knobs that your pet could disturb.

Secondly, have your pet involved in your emergency fire safety plan. This can involve using a fire alert window cling to help firefighters identify what room your pet could be in, and adding pet supplies to a fire emergency bag. And of course, make sure to keep leashes by your exits.

Finally, make sure to be aware of your pet during a fire. This can mean being knowledgeable of where your pet's hideaways are in the house, and upon escaping a fire, make sure to keep your pet with you as they may still be startled by the chaos.

Make sure to integrate these safety tips, and even run a fire drill, to keep your pets and people safe.