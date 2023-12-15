Judge hears arguments in lawsuit challenging Idaho abortion bans

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Hearing over Idaho's abortion ban lawsuit held Thursday morning



The state called the hearing to dismiss the case

Plaintiffs and their representation argued their case and claims

Judge Scott will be considering the arguments before making a final decision

I’m Allie Triepke outside the Ada County Courthouse. Thursday morning I was in the courtroom hearing arguments over an ongoing lawsuit about the state's abortion ban.

The state is asking a judge to dismiss the case filed by women who say their lives were put in danger when they were denied an abortion.

“Patients in Idaho are afraid to be pregnant. I get this statement every day when I take care of my patients," said Dr. Julie Lyons, Family Medicine.

Dr. Julie Lyons is just one of the plaintiffs asking the state of Idaho to change current abortion laws, to provide legal clarity for doctors who care for pregnant patients.

“Doctors in Idaho are afraid, we are afraid to provide simple obstetric care,” said Lyons.

Lyons speaks for many Idaho medical professionals who say they now face, “confusion, fear, and chaos among the medical community, resulting in grave harm to pregnant patients,” due to Idaho’s abortion laws.

At a hearing Thursday morning in district court, the state asked for the case to be dismissed.

“We’re not backing down. That we need to prove to the state that we are not hypotheticals, that our experiences and our stories are just one of many,” said Adkins.

Idaho mother and plaintiff Jennifer Adkins says she and her husband learned at her 12-week ultrasound appointment that their baby was not expected to survive. She was denied an abortion in Idaho.

“We need to be able to provide care to patients, without the intrusion of politics," said Adkins.

Jim Craig for the defense argued the judge should dismiss the lawsuit against the state because the plaintiffs' claims are “meritless” and the lawsuit is “distracting to the court.”

Counsel for the plaintiffs disagrees and is optimistic the court will understand.

“Doctors do not know when they’re allowed to provide medically necessary, life-saving, and health-saving healthcare,” said Marc Hearron, Senior Counsel for the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Adkins’ husband John has been by her side through it all.

“And we should all stand up and fight for the women in our lives who are going to be hurt by this," said John Adkins.

Judge Scott will be taking the arguments into consideration before making a final decision.

Reporting from the Ada County courthouse, I’m Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6.