Journalism internship program creating opportunities for Latino students

BOISE, Idaho — A recently announced paid journalism internship program started by two former Idaho reporters will give access to Latino students.

Latino reporters Nicole Foy and Ximena Bustillo, along with the Idaho Press Club, Boise nonprofit Surel’s Place and local Latino leaders all started Voces Internship of Idaho.

The program aims to encourage Latino Idahoans to pursue a career in journalism and news by providing previously non-existent paid internships in pursuit of more balanced representation in newsrooms.

"Some of the best journalism is done by people who know their communities well, and right now there are a lot of communities that maybe don't have those voices represented and so because of that Idaho is missing some stories," said Foy.

The Internship will pay $15 an hour for a 40-hour workweek during the summer session.

The Scripps Howard Foundation, a charitable arm for the E.W. Scripps Company, the parent company of Idaho News 6, fronted half of the salary for the summer internship. Just days after starting the fundraiser, the summer internship has been completely funded.

Far from reaching its $20,000 fundraising goal for interns for the fall and spring. Donations are still being accepted and are tax-deductible.

The deadline for students to apply is April 24.