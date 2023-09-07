Joshua Emara went viral in Boise with his violin in 2017, now he'll be center stage at Boise Pride

BOISE, Idaho — Joshua Emara went viral locally in 2017. You might remember him as the child who played the violin and danced at the Downtown Boise Market.

He's an adult now, but his love of the Violin is as strong as it was when he first started.

Photo Courtesy of Joshua Emara

“When I first picked it up, it was one of those things that’s like oh I’m going to be doing this for the rest of my life," Emara told Idaho News 6.

He will perform at Boise Pride Fest this Saturday at 5:30.

The festival will be held at Cecil D. Andrus Park, just blocks away from where his performances started.

When Emara first started performing, it was to raise money for a school trip.

He didn't want to fundraise by just asking people for money, so he bought his violin and started playing.

“The dramatics of it all, it’s such a grandiose instrument to me and there’s so many like dynamics and there’s so much you can do with just one violin," Emara said when asked what draws him to the violin. "It’s a very powerful instrument.”

Emara has played at Boise Pride and has also gone several times.

It's someplace he feels himself.

“I remember the first time I went to Pride," Emara said. "Just the immediate sense of feeling at home.”

Emara is now years removed from the kid who used to play the violin downtown. But he still plays music, now even creating his own music.

He has almost 50,000 followers on Instagram. On his page, he plays all the different instruments he knows and debuts his new music.

Saturday will be the first time he debuts that music at Bosie Pride. He's not nervous though.

“More so excited," Emara said. "I know there’s going to be that sense of belonging and I know I’m not in an unsafe area and I can feel free to express my emotions and my own original music and lyrics.”

For more information on this year's Pride Fest, visit their website.

