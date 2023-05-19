Watch Now
Join the Treasure Valley Cycling Alliance for National Bike to Work Day

Posted at 7:09 AM, May 19, 2023
BOISE, Idaho — Consider traveling on two wheels this morning, for National Bike to Work Day.

If you're in the Boise area, the Treasure Valley Cycling Alliance will have outdoor "bike stations" to visit on your way to work.

From 7 to 9 this morning, the stations will offer coffee, breakfast items, giveaways and bike safety checks. You can find them at Boise's City Hall Plaza, Main Street Station, Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park, Friendship Bridge, George’s Cycles and Boise Bicycle Project.

The fun doesn't end there. On your way home, close out the day at Telaya Wine Co. where you'll get a discount for riding a bike.

For more details on Bike to Work Day and other Boise Bike Week events, click here.

