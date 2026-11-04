Jim Risch re-elected to Idaho Senate

IDAHO — Jim Risch (R-Idaho) was re-elected to the U.S. Senate by Idahoans in the 2026 race.

Risch first became Idaho's senator in 2009, with his tenure set to end in 2027. He previously served as governor from 2006 to 2007.

In a survey with Ballotpedia, Risch named his top priorities as lowering costs for Idaho residents, making public lands more accessible, and advocating for nuclear energy.

He defeats Jim Risch (Libertarian), as well as Independent competitors Todd Achilles and Natalie Fleming.