JFAC approves $1.7 billion Idaho public schools budget

BOISE, ID - The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee Monday unanimously set a $1.775 billion public schools budget ($1.785 billion, including separate funding for Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and Blind) to fund Idaho schools for the 2018-19 school.

The budget, an increase of nearly six percent over the current year’s budget, now goes to the House and Senate for approval.

“I’m excited to see the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee approve a $100 million increase in public schools funding, sharing our commitment to giving Idaho students and school districts the tools and information they need to succeed,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said after Monday’s JFAC vote. “I have no complaints. It’s a great day.”

The committee-approved budget includes all of Ybarra’s priorities, including $41.6 million for the career ladder to increase teacher’s pay and $4 million in discretionary funding for Idaho’s school districts.

“It’s a great result for public schools, and I’m particularly happy about the smoothness of this budget-setting process,” Ybarra said.

