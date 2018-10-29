Jewish community in Treasure Valley reacts to Pittsburgh tragedy

Boise, ID - "My heart's just torn in shreds," said Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz of Chabad Jewish Center.

Idaho and its Jewish community are united in mourning, after Saturday's horrific shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 dead and six injured.

"It feels like every Jew has been attacked, in that sense. And in a broader sense, it feels like every American has been attacked."

He added, "It's, it's horrific. There really aren't words to describe how painful and horrific it is."

Despite it all, the Rabbi says the hate crime will not shake his faith in Americans.

"This is one crazy loner. This is not what America's all about. America's a place of brotherly love. America's a place of acceptance. As Jews, we feel tremendously welcome in America."

And more specifically in Idaho, he says his community has seen an outpouring of support.

"From law enforcement, to our neighbors, to fellow, nearby businesses, and strangers-- absolute strangers-- showing up at our doors with flowers, uh, sending us emails, calling, telling us that they're thinking of us."

He says Boise Police have already added additional patrols to his facility.

"Chief of Police has reassured us that they're taking care of us."

Care that he says is meaningful, and provides hope for resilience.

"We as Jews and Americans always come together. We always find the resilience that's necessary to recover from these types of events."

On Monday at 6:30 p.m., a memorial service will be held at the Chabad Jewish Center at 1803 S. Maple Grove Rd., Boise, ID 83709. The service is open to the public.