Jerry Kramer voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Boise, (ID) - Finally.

It appears the 11th time is the charm. Former Green Bay Packer and Idaho Vandal, Jerry Kramer has been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It's probably the most famous block in one of the most famous games in NFL history. The Ice Bowl. Quarterback Bart Starr follows Right Guard Jerry Kramer into the end zone to win the NFL Championship.

But Jerry Kramer's resume is more than just one block.

He won five NFL titles, a member of the 1960's All-Decade team and a member of the NFL's 50th Anniversary team.

Somewhere Jerry's legendary coach Vince Lombardi is saying; it's about time. Lombardi called Kramer one of the best right guards in football.

Not bad for a kid from Sandpoint High School, who went on to star at the University of Idaho.

It's said, the more pain you have to endure on your journey, the sweeter the arrival at your destination. All good things are worth waiting for and worth fighting for.

Congratulations Jerry Kramer.