Jehovah's Witnesses Convention is back in Nampa and could boost Nampa's Economy

NAMPA, Idaho — The Ford Idaho Center is hosting the Jehovah's Witnesses Regional Convention this week in Nampa, for the first time since 2019.

The three-day event kicked off Friday morning and offers a variety of events and programs for convention goers.

The theme of this weekend's event is "Exercise Patience" which is something Craig Scott, a local spokesperson for Jehovah's Witnesses, says can benefit everyone.

“Applying it, whether it’s in reaching goals, or whether we’re looking to build better relationships with family or friends, that patience is going to be key," said Scott.

Scott says thousands of people from Idaho and surrounding states will be headed to the convention. That is something they hope will bring a boost to the local economy.

“We’ve been very happy with the warm welcome we received from the local businesses, and we’re happy that we can contribute to this community that we love," said Scott. "While our focus is on that "Exercise Patience" convention, we love having it here in the Boise Valley."

The convention's host, The Ford Idaho Center, says the convention, and the other events happening this weekend, could have a major impact on the economy.

Ford Idaho Center, and the city of Nampa itself, sit conveniently in the middle of the Treasure Valley, making it accessible to people all over the region. And a hotspot for events and conventions.

“Last year we had almost 600,000 event attendees just at the Ford Idaho Center, and that’s across 150 independent events," said Andrew Luther, the General Manager of the Ford Idaho Center.

The summer is the arena's busiest season, as all of their campus is being used. This weekend alone, the Ford Idaho Center will host multiple concerts and a horse show, in addition to the convention. Luther projects that this weekend, alone, could possibly bring in millions for the local economy.

“[With] Just those three events alone, we’re contributing to thousands of hotel room nights, hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not surpassing a few million," Luther said.

