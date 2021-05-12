Jebble Pebble Designs offers unique home decor

STAR, Idaho — Running a business isn't easy, especially when you're the only employee, but for a Star mom, it's all part of the job.

Jessi Baron is the woman behind Jebble Pebble Designs, a small, one-woman band operation based in Star that creates hand-painted barn quilts.

"I wanted to add a little twist to them--a modern twist to a traditional barn quilt," Baron explained. "It's a painted square of wood that's on the side of a barn--any kind of building really--hand-painted on wood to display and add character or color to a barn."

If you asked Baron to describe herself, she'd tell you she's a mama first--but right after that she's a maker who LOVES Idaho. As a matter of fact, the Gem State is a big part of her inspiration.

"We've always dreamed of Idaho," Baron said. "Everything Idaho. Seeing everything with all the state pride and the Idaho pride really inspired me to go forth with my designs."

It started as a hobby she saw on Pinterest, that quickly turned into a passion.

"I thought I could replicate it and hang it up in our living room and that's what I did," Baron said. "I made another one a few weeks later!"

Jebble Pebble Designs is rooted in family and grounded in community. As a matter of fact, Baron says it's the most important thing.

"It's behind everything we do--just trying to provide stable roots for our family, for our boys. That's the reason behind this," Baron says. "It's really nice to see I can be this kind of example for them. I would say the support I've felt from this community already even though I've only been here a few months has been overwhelming."

If you'd like to support Baron, you can check out her Etsy shop here.