Jacksons makes large donation to Boys and Girls Clubs benefitting local Treasure Valley locations

The Treasure Valley Boys and Girls Clubs provides kids a safe place to go after school — it's something Jackson's food stores recognize and they want to help them with their mission of mentoring young people.

In 2021, Jackons raised $250,000 across the west in states where their stores are located and $83,000 specifically benefiting Treasure Valley clubs.

"It's amazing and that goes a long way in helping low income and at-risk kids in our community," said Collen Braga, executive director of Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County. "It provides them a safe place to be after school everyday, caring mentors to guide them, and then programs that help them academically, socially, emotionally, and physically; we keep kids busy and engaged!"

Jackson's asked customers to donate and then match dollar for dollar for every donation.

"As a family-owned business, giving back to the communities we live and work in is essential to us," said Cory Jackson, president of Jacksons Food Stores, in a statement. "Investing time and resources to support our local youth in seeing their potential only helps to better our whole community. We are proud to be long standing supporters of Boys & Girls Clubs."