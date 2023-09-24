J.J. Saldaña, leader in Idaho's Hispanic community, dies

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — J.J. Saldaña, a leader in Idaho's Hispanic and Latino communities has died.

In a statement, the Voces Internship of Idaho said, "J.J. was a beloved friend, mentor, and tireless advocate for the advancement and uplifting of Idaho's Hispanic communities.

The Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Congress, adding their sentiments, "JJ's impact reached far beyond the Statehouse and college walls and into the hearts of those he served. His dedication to his work at the Idaho Commission of Hispanic Affairs and many other projects, enriched countless lives."

