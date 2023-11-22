It's time to focus on men's health

BOISE, Idaho — Men's health is in a state of crisis.

Men are at higher risk for most serious illnesses, primarily cardiovascular disease and some forms of cancer. Behaviorally, Dr. Daniel Meltzer says one man dies by suicide, every minute, every day.

Men's medical conditions have also gotten worse over time.

"Sadly, men do tend to ignore, from an early age, either our feelings or our health needs. We often just self-treat, put a band-aid on it, rub some dirt on it as we were told to do. But that, from a medical standpoint, does not generally bode well," said Dr. Meltzer, Regence BlueShield of Idaho Executive Medical Director.

Dr. Meltzer says one of the primary reasons men's health has worsened over time is lifestyle. Men are more likely to smoke and drink alcohol in excess. Additionally, men are more likely to cut corners in areas like exercise or sleep.

So, what can be done?

For starters, Dr. Meltzer suggests getting ahead of these conditions and scheduling regular health screenings for things like high cholesterol, high blood pressure and diabetes. He also suggests men encourage each other to start the conversation around mental and behavioral health.

"I think the other piece is to really encourage each other and to demystify on some level men's emotional well-being. It needs to be placed as a priority not only for men but for our families, our workplaces and our country as well, that the emotional well-being of men is critically important it's a health imperative. So, to talk about it and to be comfortable to talk about it and seek medical or expert attention when needed, it just has to be part of the norm and expectation, " said Meltzer.

One fun way, to help that conversation is to participate in Movember. The global charity encourages men to take action, start the conversation about their health, and grow a mustache in the process.

In addition, if you or someone you know needs immediate assistance, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifelife, by dialing 988.