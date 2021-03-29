'It's so inspiring': St. Luke's passes major vaccine milestone

St. Luke's Health System surpassed a major milestone in the vaccine rollout Monday — more than 100,000 doses have been administered.

The hospital system gave its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose at the St. Luke's Travel Medicine Clinic in Meridian to 53-year-old Tai Thanh Pham of Boise, St. Luke's announced.

The vaccine was given Monday morning at St. Luke’s Travel Medicine Clinic in Meridian to 53-year-old Tai Thanh Pham of Boise. pic.twitter.com/qrxQYrUA92 — St. Luke's Health System (@StLukesHealth) March 29, 2021

The count includes all first and second doses given since the hospital system began providing the vaccine since mid-December.

“It’s so inspiring to reach this important moment, and I’m so proud of our St. Luke’s team,” said Scott Milner, St. Luke’s senior director of pharmacy, in a statement. “This was made possible thanks to the heroic efforts by so many St. Luke’s leaders and staff working extra shifts and long days just to ensure vaccine gets into arms and people in our community are protected."

The milestone was hit the same day Idaho opened up vaccine eligibility to anyone older than 16 with at least one medical condition, and right before eligibility opens to the general population April 5. As of the morning of March 29, 432.483 Idahoans have been vaccinated, with 273,524 people fully vaccinated, according to state data.

“These vaccines have been tested and are safe and effective. They are the best way to avoid becoming sick from COVID and get us all back to the life and day-to-day activities we all miss,” said Dr. Laura McGeorge, St. Luke’s Health System service line medical director for primary and specialty care, in a statement.