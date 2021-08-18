"It's emotional," Caldwell Night Rodeo returns after more than a year away

CALDWELL — After a year away the cowboys and cowgirls made their return to the Caldwell Night Rodeo grounds. Like most events, the pandemic canceled it last year. But, not the outdoor rodeo is back.

"It is not just a rodeo, it’s not just people coming together this is family," Nikki Zachary, Caldwell Night Rodeo President said. "We are all a big rodeo family here so to miss out last year was devastating and it is fantastic to have it back this year."

The team even started planning for this year's rodeo the day they had to cancel it last year.

"Now that it is here it is going to be amazing to see all of our hard work and watching it come to life," Zachary said. "It is exciting. People are emotional, people are excited, they have tears. We are just so happy to have it back."

A rodeo, Zachary says is a piece of who she is.

"I have grown up here my whole life. I missed only one night of the rodeo ever," she said. "It is pretty special my mom was two-time president here as well and so I am following in her footsteps."

So being here now and being able to have the rodeo again after last year means a lot to Zachary and her family.

"I can’t even describe it to be honest with you," she said. "It has just been something that is second nature to me my whole life, and I used to carry flags here since I was little. I would help do whatever, and then to be stepping in her footsteps is pretty awesome."

It's also the rodeo's first annual First Responders Night.

"For everything that the first responders have done for our community," Zachary said. "It is near and dear to our hearts especially to me because my husband is a captain here at Caldwell Fire."

First responders from all over the Treasure Valley will carry a 20 by 38 foot American Flag out to the arena for the National Anthem.

"It is going to be very emotional to see that American flag and the beauty of it," Zachary said.

The Caldwell Night Rodeo runs through Saturday.

Wednesday night is Man-Up Crusade, and fans are encouraged to wear purple to take a stand against Domestic Violence.

