"It's a dream come true." Sting Ray Robb will race in the Indy Car Series

BOISE, Idaho — Sting Ray Robb has been a racer since he was five-years-old, this week the Payette native secured the last slot in the 27-driver field in the most elite Indy Car racing series in the country.

21-year-old Sting Ray will join Dale Coyne Racing and partner with second-year driver David Malukas to make the youngest team in the sport.

"It's a dream come true, I'm living out my five-year-old little kid dream being in Indy car and I'm looking forward to this season."

A crowd of family and friends showed up at the airport to welcome Sting Ray back to Idaho for a weekend before he gets to work preparing for the upcoming season, first in line to receive a hug was Sting Ray's mother Kimmie.

"Literally it has been a life long dream, to be able to attain that dream and it is reality now," said Kimmie Serrano. "For a mom that has been on this incredible journey, it has been so special to watch, I’m trying not to cry."

The last time we checked in with Sting Ray he won the Indy Pro Circuit in 2020, the next season he made the move to the Indy Lights Circuit, the equivalent of moving from AA to AAA in baseball and now he's in the major leagues.

"My mom didn’t warn me that everybody was going to be here, but it is pretty cool to see all the support," said Sting Ray. "It’s cool to see they are still a part of the journey with us and now I can take them to that next level with me."

The season starts on March 5 with the first race in St. Petersburg, Florida, but prior to that there will be a preseason series test at Thermal in Palm Springs, and after this weekend Sting Ray will be spending a lot of time in the gym.

"There is no power steering in Indy Car so it is very physically demanding o I will be looking forward to getting physically ready," said Sting Ray.

The racing season includes 17 races including the grand daddy of them all, the Indianapolis 500 which takes place on May 28.

"We did it we, finally did it," said Sting Ray. "I’m just a small town kid, but this is a good place to be from and I’m proud of where I come from."

From the rural town of Payette to the bright lights of the Indy Car Race Series, it's a pretty amazing story of what happens with hard work and being surrounded by people that support that effort, go get them Sting Ray.