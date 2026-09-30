ITD’s third annual ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest begins

IDAHO — The third annual “Name a Snowplow” contest begins Oct. 1.
The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting students statewide to submit names for a snowplow. Entries are accepted throughout October, and winners will be announced by the end of the year, the department said. Homeschool students are also invited.
“Our snowplow drivers take tremendous pride in keeping Idaho’s roads safe, and this contest gives students a fun way to connect with that work while learning about winter driving safety,” said Laila Kral, Chief Deputy of ITD.
The department began the contest in 2024 with only eighth-grade students eligible. Beginning last year, students in grades 6-12 were able to participate. Rules include:
- Classrooms must be in Idaho.
- One name per classroom.
- Names must be appropriate and 15 characters or fewer, including spaces.
- If the same name is submitted by different classrooms, only the first entry received will be considered.
- Previous winning names will not be repeated
More information is available on the department’s website.
Entries are open until Oct. 31. Department employees will vote on the names in November, and the winners will be announced in December. Each winning classroom will receive a visit from the snowplow and a driver for a winter safety presentation.
2025 winning names
North Idaho:
- CtrlSaltDelete, Mullan School District
- SnowbiWanKenobi, Post Falls High School
North-Central Idaho:
- Blizzard Basher, Genesee School District
- Frosty, Salmon River Jr.-Sr. High School
Southwest Idaho:
- Austin Plowers, Idaho Virtual Academy
- Betty WhiteOut, Idaho Virtual Academy
South-Central Idaho:
- Blizzard Wizard, Shoshone Schools
- Scoopy Doo, East Minico Middle School
Southeast Idaho:
- Sleetwoodmac, Franklin Middle School
- Snowzilla, Idaho Virtual Academy
East Idaho:
- Fast&Flurryous, Idaho Virtual Academy
- Catch my drift, Farnsworth Middle School
2024 winning names
North Idaho:
- The Berminator, Post Falls Middle School
- Big Snowplowski, Lakeland Middle School
North-Central Idaho
- Alpha Storm One, employee’s child from Grangeville Elementary/Middle School
- Plowabunga!, employee’s child from Lewiston High School
Southwest Idaho
- Clearapathra, Hillside Junior High School
- NoMoreMr.IceGuy, Fairmont Junior High School
South-Central Idaho
- Plowasaurus Rex, employee’s child who is homeschooled
- Darth Blader, employee’s child from Wendell Middle School
Southeast Idaho
- Snow Daddy, Franklin Middle School
- Snow Ranger, employee’s child from Blackfoot Middle School
East Idaho
- Antisnowcial, Swan Valley School
- POW POW KA PLOW, Rigby Middle School