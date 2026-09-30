ITD’s third annual ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest begins

IDAHO — The third annual “Name a Snowplow” contest begins Oct. 1.

The Idaho Transportation Department is inviting students statewide to submit names for a snowplow. Entries are accepted throughout October, and winners will be announced by the end of the year, the department said. Homeschool students are also invited.

“Our snowplow drivers take tremendous pride in keeping Idaho’s roads safe, and this contest gives students a fun way to connect with that work while learning about winter driving safety,” said Laila Kral, Chief Deputy of ITD.

The department began the contest in 2024 with only eighth-grade students eligible. Beginning last year, students in grades 6-12 were able to participate. Rules include:

Classrooms must be in Idaho.

One name per classroom.

Names must be appropriate and 15 characters or fewer, including spaces.

If the same name is submitted by different classrooms, only the first entry received will be considered.

Previous winning names will not be repeated

More information is available on the department’s website.

Entries are open until Oct. 31. Department employees will vote on the names in November, and the winners will be announced in December. Each winning classroom will receive a visit from the snowplow and a driver for a winter safety presentation.

2025 winning names

North Idaho:

CtrlSaltDelete, Mullan School District

SnowbiWanKenobi, Post Falls High School

North-Central Idaho:

Blizzard Basher, Genesee School District

Frosty, Salmon River Jr.-Sr. High School

Southwest Idaho:

Austin Plowers, Idaho Virtual Academy

Betty WhiteOut, Idaho Virtual Academy

South-Central Idaho:

Blizzard Wizard, Shoshone Schools

Scoopy Doo, East Minico Middle School

Southeast Idaho:

Sleetwoodmac, Franklin Middle School

Snowzilla, Idaho Virtual Academy

East Idaho:

Fast&Flurryous, Idaho Virtual Academy

Catch my drift, Farnsworth Middle School

2024 winning names

North Idaho:

The Berminator, Post Falls Middle School

Big Snowplowski, Lakeland Middle School

North-Central Idaho

Alpha Storm One, employee’s child from Grangeville Elementary/Middle School

Plowabunga!, employee’s child from Lewiston High School

Southwest Idaho

Clearapathra, Hillside Junior High School

NoMoreMr.IceGuy, Fairmont Junior High School

South-Central Idaho

Plowasaurus Rex, employee’s child who is homeschooled

Darth Blader, employee’s child from Wendell Middle School

Southeast Idaho

Snow Daddy, Franklin Middle School

Snow Ranger, employee’s child from Blackfoot Middle School

East Idaho