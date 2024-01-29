ITD warns of evening closures on I-84

The Idaho Transportation Department is warning drivers to expect closures on the I-84 in the Treasure Valley tonight.

According to ITD, the free right turn and the outside right lane on the I-84 ramp to US-20/26 will be closed so that new guardrails can be installed. The closures are expected to start at 8 p.m. on Jan. 29.

ITD is reminding drivers to stay alert and use caution in the area.