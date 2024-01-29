Watch Now
News

Actions

ITD warns of evening closures on I-84

ITD I-84 closures 012924
Idaho Transportation Department
ITD I-84 closures 012924
Posted at 9:29 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 11:29:58-05

The Idaho Transportation Department is warning drivers to expect closures on the I-84 in the Treasure Valley tonight.

According to ITD, the free right turn and the outside right lane on the I-84 ramp to US-20/26 will be closed so that new guardrails can be installed. The closures are expected to start at 8 p.m. on Jan. 29.

ITD is reminding drivers to stay alert and use caution in the area.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights