ITD: Some 140 Idaho truckers' personal information may have been breached

BOISE, ID - A hack of two e-mail accounts at the Idaho Transportation Department potentially exposed the personal information of commercial truckers whose rigs are registered in Idaho -- including their Social Security and credit card numbers, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

State Information Security Director Jeff Weak said ITD’s Division of Motor Vehicles has identified and notified about 140 individuals and companies whose information may have been exposed in the mid-December attack. ITD continues to investigate the extent of the incident, its cause, and what information may have been compromised, officials said.

“We are working closely with the ITD team and the Department of Administration to determine whether any personal data was actually breached,” Weak said. “In the meantime, the ITD is taking additional measures to harden our cybersecurity defenses against another attack and ensure that the personal information of citizens is protected.”

One e-mail account that was exposed contained an estimated 318 driver’s license numbers, 400 Social Security numbers or employee ID numbers, 999 credit card numbers, and 11 bank account numbers. However, ITD reported that a single individual’s personal information may be duplicated multiple times in those totals.

For more information about the incident and the potential compromise of personal information, contact Vince Trimboli at 208-334-8005 or Vincent.trimboli@itd.idaho.gov.



