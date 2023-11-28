ITD seeking public input on SH-16 between SH-44 and SH-52

Idaho Transportation Department is hosting public meetings to discuss ways to improve State Highway 16 between SH-44 (State) and SH-52 in Gem County. ITD is inviting the community to learn about the project, provide input on issues and concerns, and feedback on the plans to improve SH-16.

This popular highway is mostly one lane between SH-44 and SH-52 and is the major thruway to Emmett. Along this path are also some popular Treasure Valley destinations, including Firebird Race Track, Dude DeWalt Cellars, and the soon-to-open Eagle Sports Complex.

SH-16 in this area often experiences intense traffic congestion if there is an accident or in the case of a special event (think Eagle Rodeo).

IN PERSON MEETINGS - 4:30p - 7:00p (drop in any time at either location)



Monday, December 4 at Eagle Christian Church

Wednesday, December 6 at Emmett High School

ONLINE MEETING



open from December 7 - 21

ITD website

ITD plans on sharing the details for the project, including updated traffic and crash data, timeline, and asking for impact concerns.

