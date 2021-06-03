ITD: Registration for new vehicles now available online

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) announced Thursday that people can now register their new vehicles online. You used to have to register your vehicle in person, but it is now one of more than 15 DMV transactions available online.

“We are excited to provide this online 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays,” said DMV Administrator Alberto Gonzalez. “This gives you another choice to skip the line at the DMV to get your driver’s license, vehicle registration or license plates. Skip the trip, save time, and go online.”

The vehicle does have to be purchased from an Idaho dealership to be registered online. Customers will need the pink copy of the ITD 0502 form from the dealer to enter their vehicle's information.

ITD says the online service is not currently available for private party sales and customers cannot transfer a current registration from one vehicle to their new vehicle online. If you have questions or need help with online services, call ITD's DMV Customer Contact Center at 208-334-8000.