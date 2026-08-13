ITD recognizes worker who helped respond to serious I-84 crash

The Idaho Department of Transportation is thanking an employee who helped respond to a serious crash on eastbound I-84 on Aug. 7.

According to ITD, Inspector Brayden was alerted to the crash by a passing motorist while he was working at the East Boise Point of Entry on Friday.

When Brayden arrived at the crash site, he found an overturned Jeep, a damaged semi and a small grass fire.

ITD says Brayden quickly positioned his ITD vehicle to protect the scene and divert approaching traffic.

Then he went to help the driver of the Jeep.

ITD says that Brayden, a nurse and two Idaho National Guard members helped to provide aid before first responders arrived. Brayden used first aid supplies and blankets from his work vehicle to help care for the injured driver.

He then stayed to assist traffic control until Idaho State Police took over.

ITD reports that the driver of the Jeep survived the accident.

"We’re proud to have people like Brayden on the ITD team," ITD said.