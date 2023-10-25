ITD prepares trucks for winter season

BOISE, ID — As the winter season approaches, the Idaho Transportation Department has started transitioning the same trucks they use in the spring and summer as dump trucks into snow plows.

Idaho News 6 was told that once the correct equipment is installed on the trucks, ITD will be distributing 86 trucks across southwestern Idaho.

Speaking with Brian McLaughlin, a mechanic for ITD, he explained that his team first replaces the dump bed with a sander. The sander is what disperses salt on the roads. After that, they send the truck into the garage to add the plow.

ITD Public Information Officer Sophia Miraglio explained after those additions and tests, there is still one thing left before it is operation-ready. "Another thing they are adding to some of these trucks is called a wing. The wing goes on the right side of the truck and helps extend their reach when they’re plowing snow," says Miraglio.

Once the new equipment is installed, the trucks will be dispersed to sheds spread across the region.

As a reminder when driving near or around plows in the winter, be sure to be safe and aware.

"Just be safe around the snowplow trucks. When we do have accidents and that truck is taken out of service, then that is one less truck that is going to be on the road clearing the road for the general public," adds McLaughlin.

