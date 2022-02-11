Watch
ITD: Part of Highway 21 closed due to avalanche

Posted at 4:51 PM, Feb 11, 2022
A section of Highway 21 north of Idaho City is closed due to an avalanche.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced the highway is closed from Grandjean to Banner Summit due to a snow slide Friday. The stretch of Highway 21 known as "avalanche alley" between Banner Summit and Grandjean junction is home to about 60 chutes prone to slides and around 90% of the avalanches in the state that affect highways.

Last winter this stretch of highway saw dozens of avalanches during the winter months.

Check 511 on the Idaho Transportation Department website for up to date reports.

