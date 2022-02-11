ITD: Part of Highway 21 closed due to avalanche

A section of Highway 21 north of Idaho City is closed due to an avalanche.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced the highway is closed from Grandjean to Banner Summit due to a snow slide Friday. The stretch of Highway 21 known as "avalanche alley" between Banner Summit and Grandjean junction is home to about 60 chutes prone to slides and around 90% of the avalanches in the state that affect highways.

An avalanche has closed State Highway 21 from Grandjean to Banner Summit. Our avalanche crew will reevaluate the conditions Saturday morning. Please check https://t.co/lRVWnFEUd2 before traveling! State Highway 75 is currently open as an alternate route to Stanley. pic.twitter.com/1QIDTR2SJ1 — ITD (@IdahoITD) February 11, 2022

Last winter this stretch of highway saw dozens of avalanches during the winter months.

Check 511 on the Idaho Transportation Department website for up to date reports.