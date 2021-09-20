ITD looking for feedback on ADA Transition Plan

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is asking for your feedback as it updates its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan. The ADA Transition Plan helps eliminate accessibility barriers to existing pedestrian infrastructure on the state highway system.

It also helps identify programs that fund improvements through coordinated efforts with local highway districts and other municipalities.

"This is a plan to invest up to $35 million in the next 15 years on bringing older pedestrian infrastructure up to current standards, and everyone, pedestrians, people with disabilities, everyone deserves to have safe access to our transportation system," said Jillian Garrigues, ITD spokesperson.

A public comment period is currently open through mid-October. Comments and feedback shared will be incorporated into a draft plan that will become official after review and approval by the Federal Highway Administration and Idaho Transporation Board.

For questions or to learn more, email ADA@itd.idaho.gov or call 208-332-7823.