ITD issues scam warning after fake DMV texts

The Idaho Transportation Department issued a warning Tuesday after a text message phishing scam stating the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is providing refund payments is circulating. ITD says this is happening in other states, not just in Idaho.

“The DMV does not communicate via text messaging,” said DMV Administrator Alberto Gonzalez. "Delete this message to protect your personal information should you receive it.”

SCAM ALERT!!



If you receive a text claiming to be from the Idaho DMV saying you will receive a payment refund, DO NOT open it! It is a scam and did not originate from the Idaho DMV. pic.twitter.com/SMwTukhWW9 — ITD (@IdahoITD) September 7, 2021

If you received a text and submitted personal information, click here for information on how to protect your identity and file an identity theft claim.