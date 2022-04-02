ITD hosts hands-on construction training

The Idaho Transportation Department is offering an intensive five-week training program starting April 18, according to a press release from ITD.

Applicants selected for the program will receive free hands-on training in heavy equipment operation, cement masonry, welding and ironwork. Students can also earn a free Commercial Driver's License.

75% of the program's previous graduates were hired by companies in the industry.

ITD will be accepting applications until all program spots are filled. Applicants must be 21-years-old, hold a valid driver's license and be able to pass a drug screening and physical.

Those interested in applying must submit a resume and a letter of interest to onthejobidaho@gmail.com