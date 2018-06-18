ITD: Cloverdale Road overpass to remain closed indefinitely

BOISE, ID - The Cloverdale Road overpass bridge over Interstate 84 in west Boise will remain closed indefinitely following a fiery crash on the freeway late Saturday evening, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

“The fire significantly damaged a section of the overpass. ITD inspectors have evaluated the damage and determined the bridge is not safe to travel on,” said ITD spokesman Jake Melder. “The bridge will remain closed until full repairs can be made. ITD has assessed it is safe for traffic traveling underneath the bridge on I-84.”

ITD officials say they will develop an emergency contract to make repairs as quickly as possible.

“At this time, the department plans to remove and replace the damaged section. This is expected to take several months to complete,” Melder said.

ITD plans to release details of the schedule, the cost, and impact the repairs will have on traffic as they are developed.

