ITD and state law enforcement crack down on impaired driving

The Idaho Transportation Department's Office of Highway Safety has partnered with 49 law enforcement agencies across the state to crack down on impaired driving.

Increased patrols statewide will aim to keep drivers and passengers safe from unnecessary collisions.

86 people were killed in impaired driving crashes in 2024, according to the Idaho State Police.

The OHS wants to see that statistic drastically shrink.

Drivers are urged to make responsible choices and arrange safe rides home.

“The best way to avoid tragedy is to plan for a sober ride home and remember to thank the designated drivers who make sure everyone gets there safely,” said Josephine Middleton, Highway Safety Manager with OHS.

The statewide initiative is set to last until January 2.

"Enforcement will be visible, but the goal is clear: every Idahoan deserves to make it home safely," ITD said.

