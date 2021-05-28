'It was immediately love at first sight' Idahoan meets biological father for the first time

MAGIC VALLEY — After taking a genetic test, Easton Moore, a Boise resident, was able to meet his biological father and sisters in person for the first time. When Moore was 10 years old, he found out the man he thought was his biological father was not.

This led him on a 15-year search for his father but had no luck in finding any information.

On his 32nd birthday, Moore's fiance decided to help in the search and purchased him a 23 and me DNA testing kit. After getting his results back, he found the name of a woman believed to be his aunt and decided to search for her on Facebook.

"Immediately the picture that she had on there I was like whoa, she kind of looks like me, so I immediately looked her up on Facebook and there she was," Moore said.

Moore reached out to her and minutes later she responded.

"And she was like oh my gosh you're my brother and I was like wait you're my sister? And she said yes," Moore said.

To Moore's surprise, he learned he had three biological sisters he never knew about. After messaging each other, Moore's sisters provided him with their father's cell phone number.

He says the first phone call they had lasted three hours long.

Not too long after that, the family was able to meet for the first time in person this month.

“They all messaged me and it was just immediately love at first sight. We loved each other immediately within the first day we were saying I love you," Moore said.