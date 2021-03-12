ISU first year CAMP program helping students continue their education

IDHAO — In 2020, Idaho State University Trio Access was awarded a $2.1 million federal grant for a program that would provide financial and resources for Idaho’s students with migrant seasonal farmworker backgrounds.

This year ISU had its first cohort of students under the College Assistance Program known as CAMP.

Yuleydi Albor from Homedale and Dania Gonzalez from Burley are part of the first group of students benefiting from the program. Albor and Gonzales are both pursuing a nursing degree.

“I’ve just seen all the problems that have been going on for over a year. I’ve always like to help people and thought it was a great opportunity,” Gonzalez said.

Albor’s and Gonzalez’s parents are part of the agricultural workforce.

“I viewed them as really strong because they are doing just doing this job for their children so they can pursue something more,” Albor said.

The federally funded program aims to help students coming from farm-working backgrounds find success in higher education.

“That's either their parents working in the agricultural or they themselves working in agricultural and we bring in 30 students to the university that are admitted by ISU. We bring them into the program and provide the scholarships, provide them personal education support,” said Osciel Salazar, Associate Director for CAMP.

Salazar said this year they started with 13 students but hope to increase the number to 30 next school year.

“It gives back to the community as well. It gives back to the state. These students graduate they become professionals and become part of the Idaho workforce,” Salazar said,

Albor said it’s been a big help.

“Also financially it helped me because any immigrant children that come from a family that works in the field. It’s pretty tough to just go to college,” Albor said.

“I just think it’s a great program because it allows us to connect with other people and see that we aren’t the only ones out there. it makes you feel more at home and more at ease that you have someone to help you with,” Gonzalez said.

Salazar said out-of-state students could also apply for the program and depending on eligibility a student could receive up to a $4,000 scholarship.